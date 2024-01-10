Marquette Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 8.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.12. 119,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,177. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $305.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

