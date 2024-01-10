Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,951,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

