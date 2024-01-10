Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.62. 425,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.