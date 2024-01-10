Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,798. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.