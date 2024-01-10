Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.91. 347,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

