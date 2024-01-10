Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $20.14. Marten Transport shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 42,410 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTN

Marten Transport Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. Marten Transport’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 13.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.