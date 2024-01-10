Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $422.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.20. The company has a market capitalization of $396.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

