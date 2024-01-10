Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 284,815 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,815 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group makes up 3.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $28,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

TCOM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

