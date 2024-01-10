Matthews International Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises 1.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NetEase by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,953. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.45.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.