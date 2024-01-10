Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 0.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fithian LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. 499,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

