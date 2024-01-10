Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $1,077.84. 501,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,008.13 and its 200-day moving average is $914.58. The firm has a market cap of $504.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

