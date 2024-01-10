Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,794 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun comprises 1.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Kanzhun worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,025,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $42,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,107,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 413,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.52. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

