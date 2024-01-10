Matthews International Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 0.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.94.

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.48. 473,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.