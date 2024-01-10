Matthews International Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,969,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855,850 shares during the period. KE comprises 15.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $123,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 48.4% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of KE by 1,132.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

BEKE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 850,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,047. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

