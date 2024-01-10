Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 4.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $60,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.20. The company had a trading volume of 126,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

