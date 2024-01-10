Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $41.08 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.70. 1,645,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,292. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

