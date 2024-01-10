McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.91. 435,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,574. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

