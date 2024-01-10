McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $290.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

