McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 246,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,808,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 125,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 45,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $291.70. 321,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,838. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.58 and its 200 day moving average is $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.