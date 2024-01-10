McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $51,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,572 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $484.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.21 and its 200-day moving average is $439.17. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $485.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

