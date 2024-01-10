MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.
MediaAlpha Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $706.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.13.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
