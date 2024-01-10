MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $706.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.13.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediaAlpha Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

