Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Down 4.5%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $286.00 and last traded at $286.60. Approximately 60,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 149,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

