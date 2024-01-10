Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,468. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.