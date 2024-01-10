Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 4.3%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 1,383,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,819,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,429 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $15,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

