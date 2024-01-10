Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down to $33.11

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.11, but opened at $31.50. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 48,146 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20, a PEG ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares worth $170,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,903 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

