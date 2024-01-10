Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 665,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 388,531 shares.The stock last traded at $31.74 and had previously closed at $28.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Merus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 584,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

