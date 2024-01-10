Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.83. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 1,376 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTAL shares. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.