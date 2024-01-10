MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:METGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

MetLife has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

MET opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46.

MetLife (NYSE:METGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Dividend History for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

