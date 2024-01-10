MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

MetLife has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

MET opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

