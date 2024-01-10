Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,147.08. 98,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,147. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,115.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,160.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

