Mizuho Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $38.00

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. 615,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,594,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,929,000 after buying an additional 394,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

