Mizuho Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $23.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 453,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,911,000 after buying an additional 440,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 993,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

