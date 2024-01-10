Mizuho Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $104.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

FRT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 215,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,578. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

