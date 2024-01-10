Mizuho Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $130.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.96. 774,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

