Mizuho Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $62.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

EQR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,374. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.