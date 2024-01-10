Mizuho Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $132.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

NYSE MAA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.02. The company had a trading volume of 256,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,479. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.