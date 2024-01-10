MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. MKS Instruments has set its Q4 guidance at $0.58-1.12 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.75. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

