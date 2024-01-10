Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.49% of Molina Healthcare worth $92,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $380.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $386.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.33.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

