Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 148.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $48,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

MDLZ stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.