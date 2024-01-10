MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,453 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.38% of MongoDB worth $93,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $56,304,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDB opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.