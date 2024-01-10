Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Lifted by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,686. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

