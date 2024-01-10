Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $854,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 490,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,761. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

