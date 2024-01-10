Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 1.0% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.90. 105,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,424. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

