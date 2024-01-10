Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $23.91 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 8.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,321. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $585.50. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.