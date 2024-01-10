Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 151.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,066,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.08. 186,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,009. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average is $212.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.