Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.99. 602,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

