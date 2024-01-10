Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 310,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 169,966 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 189,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

