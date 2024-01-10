Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in BHP Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $286,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $573,000.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

