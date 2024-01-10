Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTLE. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Vital Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,097. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

