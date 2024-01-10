Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 164,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 102,581 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $5,384,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. General Electric has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

