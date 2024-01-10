Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $363.38.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $373.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

